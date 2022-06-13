ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man in the town of Westerlo on Saturday. Mark J. Linehan, 56, of Westerlo, was arrested on a charge of second-degree menacing (misdemeanor).

On Saturday at approximately 2:43 p.m., deputies of the Albany County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to the area of County Route 405 and 402 in the Town of Westerlo, initially for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Before deputies arrived, a disturbance allegedly occurred between the original caller and the victim.

Deputies say that upon arrival, the victim reported that Linehan began yelling at him before grabbing the handle of a broken wheelbarrow and threatening him with it. Linehan was arraigned in the Town of Westerlo Court and released on his own recognizance. Linehan is due to return to the Town of Westerlo Court on July 13.