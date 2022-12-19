BERLIN, Vt. (NEWS10) — A West Virginia man was arrested in Vermont for alleged identity theft and false pretense. George Padin, 35, faces three counts of each charge.

On November 21, Berlin Police responded to the Vermont States Employees Credit Union (VSECU) on Paine Turnpike N. for a report of a male attempting to make a fraudulent withdrawal. Police say VSECU was aware of the man, as he’d allegedly attempted three other transactions at different VSECU locations. When police arrived, the man originally gave a false name and presented a false Utah driver’s license.

After further investigation, it was discovered that along with the Berlin branch, Padin had gone to VSECU branches in Rutland, Bennington, and Brattleboro, and used stolen identities to make large fraudulent withdrawals out of multiple accounts.

Padin was issued citations to appear in criminal courts in Bennington, Rutland, and Windham County.