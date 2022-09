FORT EDWARDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Whitehall man who was allegedly wanted out of West Virginia was nabbed in Fort Edward on Wednesday. Police said James Marshall, 58, was wanted for felony burglary.

Marshall was arraigned in centralized arraignment, and was held to later be handed over to the State of West Virginia. Assisting agencies include the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department in West Virginia.

News 10 reached out to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department but received no comment.