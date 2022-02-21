NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman was attacked while aboard a southbound No. 4 train early Monday, police said, capping off a weekend of violence. This would be the seventh subway assault within 48 hours, following Mayor Eric Adams’ announcement of the city’s plan to make subways safer.

Around 2:10 a.m., a 30-year-old woman got into an argument with a man. Things escalated when the unidentified man hit her with some sort of object, according to the police. The woman got off at the 167th St. subway station then called the police. She refused medical attention at the scene, authorities said.

The suspect is described as standing around 6 feet to 6 feet, 2 inches, and being of slim build with facial piercings, according to the NYPD.

But it’s only the last of several weekend stabbings across the subway system in New York. Early Saturday at around 3 a.m., a 46-year-old man was stabbed in Queens at the Jamaica-Van Wyck station, police said. The victim, who appeared to be homeless, was stabbed repeatedly in the buttocks and thigh during a robbery attempt.

On Saturday afternoon, a man was stabbed in the leg and arm at the Bedford Avenue subway station on the L line, officials said. No arrests have been made. Also on Saturday afternoon, a suspect punched a 20-year-old woman while in the Livonia Avenue and Van Siclen Avenue subway station, then pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed the victim in the abdomen.

Two of Saturday’s subway stabbings happened in Manhattan. Around 9 p.m., a man was approached by a pair who tried to rob him in the 168th Street station, police said. He was stabbed in the leg when he tried to flee.

Around the same time, a man was stabbed in the arm on a southbound No. 1 train in Morningside Heights.