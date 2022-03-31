QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was arrested and charged with a DWI. It was also found that the woman was driving with a child in the car.

On March 30, at around 10:30 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to investigate a report of an intoxicated driver with a child in the vehicle on Eisenhower Ave in Queensbury. After an investigation, Misty L Gail, 38, of Queensbury was arrested and charged.

Charged:

Driving while intoxicated

Driving while intoxicated with a BAC of .08 or higher

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a minor under 16 years of age

Endangering the welfare of a child

Unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

Gail consented to a breath test that resulted in a .13% Blood alcohol content. She was released on an appearance ticket to return to Queensbury Town Court at a later date and time.