HAGUE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga man was arrested on Monday after crashing a car that was reported stolen out of Stillwater, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Cormier, 52, is charged with third-degree possession of stolen property.

On Monday, around 5:24 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single-car crash over the embankment on Graphite Mountain Road near Old Mill Road in Hague. Deputies say the car he was driving was recently reported stolen from a residence in Stillwater.

Deputies say Cormier was treated for minor injuries he sustained in the crash and was later taken into custody. He was arraigned at the Warren County CAP Court and was released on his own recognizance. He is set to return to court at a later date.