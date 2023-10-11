QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Queensbury man was arrested on Tuesday. Miguel Gonzalez, 52, faces multiple charges.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, a joint investigation with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit found Gonzalez conspired to sell crack cocaine to police during a controlled drug buy operation.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Fourth-degree conspiracy

Gonzalez was arraigned Wednesday at Warren County Court. He was remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility on $20,000 cash or $50,000 bond.