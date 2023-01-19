ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a trespasser who was allegedly involved in “suspicious activity.” Deputies from the sheriff’s office are saying that a trespassing complaint in Argyle, specifically in the area of County Route 45, was reported.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or knowledge of the instance is asked to call 518-747-4623. Deputies did not mention more details regarding the suspicious activity complaint.