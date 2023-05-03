QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Tuesday after being pulled over while driving a stolen car and possessing a large quantity of crack cocaine, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Maria Dulisse, 25, faces several charges.

Around 10:26 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies say they saw Dulisse driving a stolen car in the area of West Mountain Road in Queensbury. Once the car was pulled over on Shallow Creek Road, deputies say Dulisse had a large quantity of crack cocaine and was taken into custody without incident.

Charges: