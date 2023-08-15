EASTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Easton man was arrested on Tuesday, August 1 after being accused of stealing $75,000 in jewelry from one of his relatives. Keener Mendezestaban, 20, is charged with second-degree grand larceny.

This arrest comes as a result of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigating a complaint regarding Mendezestaban. Deputies say they received a complaint alleging Mendezestaban had stolen $75,000 worth of jewelry from a relative in the town of Easton.

Mendezestaban was arrested on a warrant and was arraigned at centralized arraignment. He was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in court at a later date.