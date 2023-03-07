QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly driving drunk with a BAC triple the legal limit, and forcing a sheriff’s patrol car off the road. Brian Rossley, 42, is charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) and aggravated DWI.

Deputies from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office say one of their patrol cars was driving west on Aviation Road in Queensbury. Deputies say a 2018 Jeep crossed into the westbound lane and forced the officer off the side of the road to avoid a collision. Deputies say a traffic stop was run and Rossley was found to be intoxicated and later arrested.

Deputies say Rossley submitted a chemical breath test, yielding results over triple the legal limit. He was later released after processing. He was issued a ticket to appear in Queensbury Town Court later this month.