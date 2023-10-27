CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Corinth woman was arrested and is accused of selling crack cocaine to undercover cops. Tasha Tatsey, 40, is charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Tatsey sold crack cocaine to police on multiple occasions during a controlled drug buy operation conducted by their and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Enforcement Units. She was remanded to the custody of the Warren County Correctional Facility pending arraignment at Warren County Court.