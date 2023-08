ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet woman pleaded guilty to submitting hundreds of fraudulent forms seeking reimbursement for therapy and travel. Eunice Ting, 69, was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and full restitution and sentenced to one year of probation.

Ting admitted to falsely claiming workers’ compensation benefits for medically related travel to and from a local YMCA. She claimed she received “aquatic therapy” and received $26,983 from the U.S. Department of Labor.