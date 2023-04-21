ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday, Eunice Ting, 69, of Watervliet, pled guilty to making false statements to obtain benefits. Ting will be sentenced on August 24 and faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

Ting admitted to submitting false and fraudulent forms to the Department of Labor’s Office of Worker’s Compensation. Ting did this for seven years, receiving reimbursement for travel in which she did not engage.

She also claimed workers’ compensation benefits for medical-related travel to receive purported “aquatic therapy” at a local YMCA. She never received therapy or traveled to that location.

In total, she received $26,983 from the Department of Labor. Ting has agreed to pay full restitution as part of her plea agreement.