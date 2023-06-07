WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department arrested a man accused of stealing from the Price Chopper at 515 19th Street on May 20. Police say that James J. Merriwether, 58, unlawfully entered the store and stole property.

Arrest warrants were issued for third-degree burglary and petit larceny. According to police, Merriwether has a criminal history and failed to appear for nine pending cases in the region. At least three involved felony charges related to stealing from a business. Meriwether has been arrested 68 times since 1981.

The Watervliet Police Department arrested Merriwether on May 30 on two warrants. He was arraigned at the Watervliet City Court and initially remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility without bail. Merriwether was released on June 2 to the supervision of probation.