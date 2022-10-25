WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Watervliet Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday, October 18. Justin Walker, 27, faces a number of charges including identity theft.

On October 18, Watervliet Police were contacted by a victim who received a fraud alert on their credit card. Their card was allegedly used unlawfully at a local restaurant. Police responded to the restaurant and located Walker in front of the business. Police say they found Walker had in his possession 33 credit cards, 22 Visa gift cards, a number of checkbooks, roughly $2,000, and two skimmer devices.

Walker was initially arraigned at Watervliet City Court and was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility, to be held without bail. Following a bail hearing, he was released on his own recognizance.

Charges: