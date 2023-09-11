COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was arrested on Thursday, August 29, after trying to meet a child he believed to be 12 years old in Colonie for sexual exploitation. Abhay Shukla, 44, is charged with first-degree attempted criminal sex act.

Investigators with assistance from Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Shukla after an investigation found he made arrangements and traveled to an agreed-upon location in Colonie with a child he believed to be 12 years old, according to New York State Police.

Shukla was arrested and processed by Latham State Police. He was arraigned at the Colonie Town Court and is held at the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $150,000 cash, a $200,000 bond, or a $250,000 partially secured bond.