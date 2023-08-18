ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eric Edwards, 70, of Watervliet, was sentenced to 25 years in state prison for first-degree rape. Two no-contact orders of protection were issued, and Edwards is required to register as a sex offender.

According to the indictment, Edwards had sexual intercourse with a child under 11 on February 17, 2020. The child was known to Edwards.

“While no prison time will restore the innocence stolen from this child, the maximum was the

only sentence appropriate for this heinous crime,” said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer McCanney. Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer McCanney and William Andrews handled the prosecution.