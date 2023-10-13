ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison on drug charges, according to the Greene County District Attorney’s Office. Dwayne Brown, 40, was convicted by a jury of first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation conducted by the New York State Police Special Investigation Unit and the District Attorney’s Office yielded evidence that Brown was responsible for bringing large quantities of narcotics into Greene County with the intention of distribution. The investigation included home surveillance, undercover operations and wire taps on Brown’s phone that required special authorization and a permit from a judge.

This marks Brown’s fourth drug-related felony conviction. In addition to his time in prison, Brown was sentenced to 5 years post release supervision.