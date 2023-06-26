ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man has pled guilty to multiple drug and gun charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Ronnie Robinson, 29, admitted to crimes from two years ago.

Robinson confessed that on November 30 2021, he possessed 268 grams of marijuana which he said he had intended to distribute. Robinson also admitted that he possessed a firearm in order to protect the marijuana and his drug profits.

He had previously been convicted of three felonies, and was already on supervised release for a 2015 conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon when he was caught with the marijuana and the gun from this case.

Robinson faces 5 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a post-imprisonment term of supervised release of 2 years and up to life. His sentencing is scheduled for October 26.