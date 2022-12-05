ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man has pleaded guilty to a five-count indictment Monday morning, one count including second-degree murder. The indictment alleges that Sean Pacheco, 40, intentionally caused the death of John Welcome by shooting him with an illegal firearm in November 2021.

Pacheco was arrested on November 21, 2021, in connection to the homicide of John Welcome. According to police, officers responded to the 300 block of Central Avenue between North Lake Avenue and Quail Street for reports of shots fired. 35-year-old John Welcome, of Albany, was located outside with gunshot wounds to the torso, police said. Welcome was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel before he was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital. Welcome later died due to his injuries.

The indictment Pacheco pleaded guilty to on Monday alleges he also possessed a quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia at a Watervliet address on the same day. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 16, 2023. He faces a sentence of 18-22 years to life in prison.