WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison on Tuesday, with three years of supervised release, for possessing a firearm and marijuana, with intent to sell as a felon. Ronnie Robinson, 29, also possessed a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime.

According to the Department of Justice, Robinson confessed that on November 30, 2021, he possessed 268 grams of marijuana which he said he had intended to distribute. Robinson also admitted that he possessed a firearm in order to protect the marijuana and his drug profits.

Robinson had previously been convicted of three felonies and was already on supervised release for a 2015 conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon when he was caught with the marijuana and the gun from this case. Robinson originally pleaded guilty in June.