WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was arrested twice on the same day on Thursday. Joshua Prew, 37, was arrested for several drug charges, then arrested later again for allegedly re-entering his residence un-lawfully with narcotics.

On October 27, Watervliet Police, with assistance from the Colonie Police Department’s Special Services Team and the New York State Police executed a search warrant of Prew’s home, after a month-long investigation of narcotics sales. Officers determined the home was grossly unsanitary and inhabitable. Two children were removed from the house and placed in custody of the Office of Children and Family Services. Police say they also found narcotics at the home.

Prew was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and released to the supervision of probation with electronic monitoring. Within hours of his release, Prew and three others were all arrested for unlawfully re-entering the residence and possessing narcotics, allegedly. Prew was released on an appearance ticket.

