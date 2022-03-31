WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man has been arrested for allegedly raping a child less than 11 years old. New York State Police said Fred Rafferty, 55, was arrested on March 29.

Police opened an investigation into Rafferty in February 2022 after receiving information that he may have had sexual contact with a child. He is accused of engaging in sexual acts including sexual intercourse with the child.

Police said the victim knew Rafferty before the incident. Police believe the assault happened at Rafferty’s residence in Watervliet.

Charges

Predatory sexual assault against a child (felony)

Rape in the first degree (felony)

Criminal sexual act in the first degree (felony)

Rafferty was taken into custody following an interview with investigators. He was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and remanded to Albany County Correctional Facility without bail.

State Police are investigating the possibility of other victims. If you have any information, you can contact the New York State Police at (518) 477-9333 and reference case number 10685317.