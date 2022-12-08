ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing a handgun and ammunition as a previously convicted felon. Calvin Strong, 30, previously pleaded guilty on November 23.

As part of his prior guilty plea, Strong had admitted to possessing a Glock Model 23CGEN4, .40 caliber pistol and 15 rounds of ammunition. All the paraphernalia was found during a search of his Watervliet home. He is also order to pay a $7,500 fine and will serve a three year term of supervised release once released.