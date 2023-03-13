WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was arrested for allegedly possessing a gun as a two-time convicted felon, according to Watervliet Police. Gregory Moore, 41, was arrested on March 2.
Watervliet Police executed a search warrant to investigate an unlawful possession of a firearm complaint. Police say they found a loaded, illegally possessed, .45 caliber handgun and high-capacity magazine in the house. As a result, Moore was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts), and petit larceny.
Watervliet Police say Moore was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. Police say he was released after a bail hearing, posting $45,000 bail.