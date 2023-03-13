WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet man was arrested for allegedly possessing a gun as a two-time convicted felon, according to Watervliet Police. Gregory Moore, 41, was arrested on March 2.

Watervliet Police executed a search warrant to investigate an unlawful possession of a firearm complaint. Police say they found a loaded, illegally possessed, .45 caliber handgun and high-capacity magazine in the house. As a result, Moore was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (two counts), and petit larceny.

Mugshot via Watervliet PD

Watervliet Police say Moore was arraigned in Watervliet City Court and taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility. Police say he was released after a bail hearing, posting $45,000 bail.