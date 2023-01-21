COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An unnamed 25-year-old from Watervliet was charged with driving while intoxicated, after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing from the scene of the crash. Colonie Police say the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on Friday.

Police responded to the area of Boght Road and Meadowbrook Road for a report of a crash involving a utility pole. After hitting the utility pole, the power service in the area was interrupted, and required Boght Road to be closed for several hours while crews repaired the pole.

The driver allegedly fled on foot but was quickly located by responding officers. He was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody.