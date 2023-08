WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Watervliet couple was arrested following the execution of a search warrant at the Highland Club Apartments. Investigations stemmed from a complaint that someone unlawfully possessed a firearm.

Police recovered an illegally possessed .380 caliber handgun from the residence. Frank Lipka, 45, and Cheraba Lipka, 44, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. They were arraigned in Watervliet City Court and released on appearance tickets.