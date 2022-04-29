MILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford woman has been arrested twice within a month on drug charges. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Jennifer Landry, 38, was originally arrested for bringing drugs into the Saratoga County Jail.

On March 28, Landry was arrested at the Saratoga County Jail after a police investigation into narcotics being delivered to an inmate. She was charged with:

Promoting prison contraband in the first degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a controlled substance (misdemeanor)

Landry was arraigned at the Town of Milton Court. She was then released on her own recognizance.

On April 11, police said Landry was arrested again during a traffic stop on Rowland Street in Milton. She was allegedly in possession of crack cocaine and heroin.

Landry was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree for this incident. She was released on appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Milton Court on a later date.