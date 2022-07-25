WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford woman has been arrested for allegedly selling and possessing drugs. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Tina Wolcott, 53, was arrested on July 19.

Police said this arrest was a result of a lengthy investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Waterford Police Department into narcotics trafficking in Saratoga County. Wolcott was charged with two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Wolcott was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance.