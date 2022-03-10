WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Waterford man has been arrested on drug charges. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathan Volland, 38, was arrested on an active arrest warrant on March 9.

Volland is accused of selling and possessing controlled substances. His arrest comes after a joint drug investigation between the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the Waterford Police Department.

Charges

Two counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance (felony)

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

Volland was arraigned in Waterford Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond. The Sheriff’s Office said Volland also had more arrest warrants out of Waterford and Troy.