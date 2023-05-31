HARTWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday, a Waterford man was arrested following an investigation into a stolen dump trailer. Police say the dump trailer was stolen from a residence and that the suspect, Christopher L. Crispell, 40, attempted to sell it on Facebook Marketplace.

Crispell was arrested on unrelated charges and remanded to the Rensselaer County Correctional Facility. Crispell remains in custody and has been issued a ticket returnable to the Hartwick Court at a later date. The trailer was located by the City of Troy Police and returned to its owner.