RICHMONDVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police held a brief press conference at 11 a.m. at the Schoharie County District Attorney’s Office on a homicide in Richmondville. You can watch the press conference in the player above.

On Friday, two people were arrested for the murder of Connor Delaney, 21, of Richmondville. On January 29, at around 11 p.m., police responded to a report of an unknown disturbance at a residence on Hite Road. Once there, they found Delaney dead inside his home.

Richard O’Brien, New York State Police Troop G Commander, offered a few details about Delaney’s death and the people arrested for his death. After an autopsy, Delaney’s cause of death was determined to be due to multiple gunshot wounds.

His death was ruled a homicide. O’Brien said a dog was also shot and killed that night. Police said this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Devon Hunter, 18, of Colonie, was charged with murder in the second degree, which is a felony. An unidentified 17-year-old was charged with:

Murder in the second degree (felony)

Robbery in the first degree (felony)

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (felony)

Police believe this was a drug-related event, but a definitive motive has not yet been established. Hunter was arrested on March 11 at his residence in Colonie. The 17-year-old surrendered to the State Police Barracks in Cobleskill with his attorney on March 15.

Hunter was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court and remanded to Schoharie County Jail. The 17-year-old was arraigned in Richmondville Town Court, remanded to Schoharie County Jail, and was released after a bail application on a $200,000 bail bond with conditions.

NEWS10’s Conall Smith spoke with Connor Delaney’s father Sunday about the arrests. “I may be a tree climber and a rugged guy but I have not stopped crying,” said Joe Delaney.

O’Brien said the investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for information.