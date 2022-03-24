EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating the theft of three dirt bikes in East Greenbush. The East Greenbush Police Department said all three bikes are worth in total about $28,000.

The theft was captured on camera. You can watch one of the bikes being stolen below.

“The Capital District has seen a rise in these types of thefts where people are putting dirt bikes and/or quads for sale on Facebook Marketplace and then becoming the victim of a crime,” said East Greenbush Detective Sergeant Michael Guadagnino.

Guadagnino recommends that residents use a safe space such as a police station to show or sell an item. The East Greenbush Police Department has an e-commerce and Craigslist exchange zone outside the station.

East Greenbush Police Department e-commerce and Craigslist exchange zone (East Greenbush PD)

If you have any information about these recent dirt bike thefts, you can contact the East Greenbush Police Department at (518) 479-2525.