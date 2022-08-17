FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Allan W. Burnham, 40, of Fort Edward was arrested on Tuesday. The Washington County Sheriff’s office said that he used county-issued equipment to collect benefits due to his employer—the county sewer district.

According to the sheriff’s office, as an on-call employee for the Washington County Sewer District, Burnham was assigned a city vehicle. They said that, during work hours, he used that take-home truck to transport scrap metal—such as pipes or manhole covers—from replacement jobs for the sewer district.

Police said he would keep the proceeds earned from exchanging the scrap metal at a recycling center. The money Burnham pocketed was technically county property, police say, so they charged him with two felonies and a misdemeanor:

Fourth-degree grand larceny

Defrauding the government

Official misconduct

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. Investigators think that members of the public might have worked with Burnham, and could have information about things he did for them that conflicted with his position.