ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County man has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing destructive devices, guns, and ammunition. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Daniel Day, 35, of Argyle, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

In pleading guilty, Day admitted to having the parts necessary to assemble and create three homemade explosive devices at his home on August 5, 2021. He also admitted to having guns and ammunition at his home, including a submachine gun, a sawed-off shotgun, and a 3D-printed pistol without a serial number.

DOJ said the guns were not registered to Day as required by federal law. Day also had a prior felony conviction that prevented him from having the guns and ammunition. As part of his plea agreement, Day agreed to give up all the bomb-making materials and chemicals, guns, firearm parts, and ammunition.

Day was also been sentenced to serve a three-year term of supervised release after he gets out of prison.