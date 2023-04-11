HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison with two and a half years of post-release supervision after being arrested for a domestic incident in May 2022. Dane Nelson, of Hebron, was sentenced in March, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.

On Friday, May 6, 2022, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a domestic dispute at a Hebron home. Nelson was accused of driving to the home under the influence of alcohol and using a rifle to menace a visitor.