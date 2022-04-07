HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County man has been arrested and charged with rape. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Marcus Opulski, 21, of Hebron, was arrested on April 4.

Opulski is accused of having sexual intercourse with a girl under 15 years old. He was arraigned at Washington County CAP Court.

Charges

Rape in the second degree (felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child less than 17 years old (misdemeanor)

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Opulski posted bail and was released. He is due back in the Town of Hebron Court at a later date.