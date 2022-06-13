GRANVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County man has been charged with burglary. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Jeremiah Little, 35, of Granville, was arrested on June 7.

Little is accused of unlawfully entering a building located on Route 149 in Granville and stealing property from inside. Police said this incident took place on March 31.

Charges

Third-degree burglary (felony)

Petit larceny (misdemeanor)

Police said Little is currently being held at the Washington County Correctional Facility on unrelated charges. He was arraigned and returned to the Washington County Correctional Facility pending a future court appearance.