HEBRON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County man has been arrested after a domestic incident. The New York State Police said Dane Nelson, 41, of Hebron, was arrested on May 7.

On May 6 around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a domestic dispute at a home in Hebron. Nelson is accused of driving to the home while under the influence of alcohol and using a rifle to menace a visitor at the home.

Charges

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (felony)

Menacing in the second degree (misdemeanor)

Driving while ability impaired-alcohol (infraction)

Nelson was taken into custody at the scene. He was transported to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment.