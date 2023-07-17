HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County man has been arrested after an alleged domestic dispute. New York State Police said Ernie Dalaba, 36, of Hampton, was arrested on July 13.

Police received the report of the dispute at a Hampton home on July 13 around 11:20 a.m. After an investigation, police said Dalaba reportedly showed a knife and multiple firearms during a physical fight. He is also accused of holding the victim against their will and damaging property.

Charges

First-degree unlawful imprisonment

Third-degree criminal mischief

Two counts of second-degree menacing

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Police said the victim was able to eventually get to safety and was uninjured. Dalaba was brought to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.