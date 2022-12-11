HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Hampton man was arrested on Thursday following a child pornography investigation by the New York State Police and Homeland Security Investigations. Jorge Lopez, 47, was arrested for allegedly promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Lopez was accused of possessing and promoting photos consistent with child sexual exploitation on the internet, according to police. Homeland Security Investigations executed a search warrant at his house following an investigation, where he was arrested. Police did not mention what tipped off their investigation. Police say Lopez was on parole through the New York State Department of Corrections due to a sexual offense conviction.

Lopez was taken into custody and processed at Granville State Police. He was taken to the Washington County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.