KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two home health care workers have been arrested on grand larceny charges. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said Kimberly Ouderkerk, 50, of Hudson Falls, and Aireal Bailey, 22, of Queensbury, were arrested on July 21.

Ouderkerk and Bailey are accused of stealing money or trying to steal money from a patient they were taking care of in Kingsbury. Ouderkerk allegedly tried to steal more than $50,000 and Bailey allegedly stole more than $3,000.

Bailey was charged with third-degree grand larceny, and Ouderkerk was charged with second-degree attempted grand larceny. Both are felony charges.

Both were processed and arraigned at Washington County CAP Court. They were released pending future court appearances. This was a joint investigation between the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Adult Protective Services.