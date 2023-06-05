WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warrensburg woman was arrested after causing a three-vehicle crash while having a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit. Heather Charon, 41, has been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated.

On June 3 at 3:40 p.m., state troopers responded to the area of State Route 9 in Warrensburg on the report of a three-car crash with injuries. The investigation revealed that Charon was driving a vehicle northbound when she struck a parked car, pushing it into a second parked vehicle.

The first car that was struck was occupied by a child, who sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Charon was arrested and transported to SP Chestertown for processing, where she recorded the 0.32% BAC.

In addition to the DWI, Charon was also charged with several vehicle and traffic law violations. She was issued tickets returnable to the Warrensburg Town Court on June 21 and was released to a sober party.