WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warrensburg man has been arrested following a fraud investigation, according to police. John Blydenburg, 73, is facing multiple charges.

Investigators from the Warren County Department of Social Services determined that between October 2017 and September 2022, Blydenburg had reportedly submitted inaccurate Home Energy Assistance Program applications, neglecting to list a person living with him. As a result, he received $11,042.93 in HEAP benefits that he was not lawfully eligible for, and now faces the following charges:

Charges

6 counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing

Third-degree grand larceny

Third-degree welfare fraud

Blydenburg was arraigned in Queensbury Court and released with a pending future court

appearance.