WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A couple from Warrensburg has been charged with grand larceny, according to State Police. Mariah Denes, 21, and Jordan Knopka, 39, were arrested on May 18.

At 9:39 a.m. on April 19, troopers were contacted by a Warren County resident reporting a larceny. The investigation yielded that Denes stole a check issued to the victim which was valued at over $1500.

State Police say Denes then gave the check to Knopka, who deposited it into his bank account without permission or authorization. Both parties then allegedly spent the money.

The couple was arrested and transported to SP Chestertown for processing. Both were issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Warrensburg Town Court on May 24 and released.