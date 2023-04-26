WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warren County woman has been accused of stealing money from an elderly person. New York State Police said Jennifer Winter, 36, of Warrensburg, was arrested on April 22.

In February, troopers received a report from an elderly resident in Warren County reporting fraudulent bank and credit card activity. After an investigation, police found that Winter, who is known to the victim, allegedly used the victim’s credit card multiple times without their permission. Winter is also accused of cashing a fraudulent check written to her from the victim’s bank account.

In total, Winter is accused of stealing over $8,000. She was charged with third-degree grand larceny. Winter was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Queensbury Town Court on May 8 and released.