WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a local scammer who is calling people saying they are from the sheriff’s office, advising them to purchase gift cards, take a picture of the card, and send them it via text message. The caller is asking people to mainly purchase “Green Dot” prepaid cards at Walmart, according to police. Police say the caller also states the money will pay fees to clear up unpaid court fines or arrest warrants.

The sheriff’s office says Warren County residents have lost thousands of dollars to this scheme in recent weeks. Police want to remind the public that agencies and courts will not make phone calls and ask for payment in gift cards. Anyone with information about this scam is asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Sergeant John Howse at (518) 743-2583.