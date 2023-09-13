ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, a registered sex offender pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography. Peter Bratis, 43, of Chestertown, admitted to storing images depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct on a Google Drive account between February 24, 2021, and August 4, 2022.

Bratis was previously convicted of second-degree rape. He faces at least ten years and up to 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for January 12, 2024.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Emmet O’Hanlon and Joseph Hartunian prosecuted this case as part of Project Safe Childhood.