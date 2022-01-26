Warren County man sentenced to 16 years for child porn

POTTERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Warren County man has been sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison for possessing and receiving child pornography. The United States Department of Justice said Terry Lajeunesse, 50, of Potterville, was also sentenced for obstruction of justice.

Lajeunesse pleaded guilty in August 2021, admitting to possessing and receiving images and videos of child pornography on his cell phone. Lajeunesse also admitted to asking a minor to falsely take responsibility for his crimes.

The DOJ said at the time Lajeunesse possessed and received child pornography, he was on probation after a state conviction for possessing a sexual performance by a child less than 16 years old.

Lajeunesse will also have a 20-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. He will be required to register as a sex offender.

